Cash Collection Agent Chased, Shot Dead, Robbed In Delhi

A 26-year-old Uber driver has been arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a cash collection agent last month in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, the police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Avinash, a resident of Pul Prahladpur area, was held on Sunday, police said, adding that his accomplice Bhikam was on the run.

On September 19, the two allegedly robbed and killed 30-year-old Raghuvir Prasad Meena, who worked as a cash collection agent for Writer Safeguard, a cash management company, near Okhla underpass.

During the investigation, it was found that the victim used to collect cash earnings from different offices of Writers Safeguard in south Delhi and deposit it at the company's office in Gurugram or their mobile cash van.

On September 19, Meena collected Rs 11,32,590 from Lal Kuan, Okhla and Tughlakabad Extension.

When checking CCTV footages, the police spotted two motorcycle-borne young men following Meena at five money pick-up points. Further, the suspects were seen with a particular bag.

A sketch of one of the accused was prepared and circulated, following which Avinash was nabbed on Sunday, ten days after the crime was committed, police said.

As much as Rs 81,600 along with the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from Avinash, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

Avinash used to work as an Uber driver and in order to earn quick money, he planned to rob Mr Meena along with Bhikam, a resident of Itawa in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The DCP said that the duo kept a watch on Mr Meena's movement for three-four days before the crime and Bhikam bought a country-made pistol from Uttar Pradesh.

On September 18, they did not succeed in executing their plan.

Next day, at around 11 am they waited for Mr Meena outside a gas agency's unit in Lal Kuan. Just as the agent came out from the agency's premises on a motorcycle, the accused started chasing him, the officer said.

They chased him till Tughlakabad Extension through Okhla phase 1 and 2. When they reached Okhla underpass near Apollo, the duo tried to catch the cash agent but he managed to fight them off, following which Bhikam shot Mr Meena, the DCP said.

The accused snatched a bag from Mr Meena which reportedly contained Rs 11,32,590 in cash and fled from the scene. Later, they split the money and Avinash is said to have got Rs 3 lakh.

Most of the money Avinash received was used by him to pay his car loan. Avinash has a wife and two children.