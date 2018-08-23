Car Belonging To Police Officer's Son Snatched In Delhi

The police said CCTV footage and examination of a few eyewitnesses revealed that the accused was a man in his early 20s.

Delhi | | Updated: August 23, 2018 02:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Car Belonging To Police Officer's Son Snatched In Delhi

The accused found the car parked outside a DDA pocket in Dwarka (File)

New Delhi: 

A car belonging to the son of the Station House Officer of the Naraina police station was allegedly snatched by an unidentified person in Dwarka on Wednesday, the police said.

They said CCTV footage and examination of a few eyewitnesses revealed that the accused was a man in his early 20s.

The accused found the car parked outside a DDA pocket in Dwarka with the key in ignition and the gate open, the police said.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused sat in the car and as he was driving away with it, the victim tried to stop him. The accused then intimidated him with a weapon and sped away, they said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DelhiDelhi Police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodsNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Floods ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For WomenBenefits Of Honey

................................ Advertisement ................................