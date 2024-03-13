Cabinet Approves 2 New Delhi Metro Corridors Under Phase-IV Expansion

The Union Cabinet approved two new corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project (Representational)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two new corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project - Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and Inderlok to Indraprastha - Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The total project cost of the two corridors is estimated at Rs 8,399 crore, which will be sourced from the Union and Delhi governments, and international funding agencies.

These two lines will comprise 20.762 km.

The Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line and will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines. The Lajpat Nagar- Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines.



