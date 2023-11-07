Cab Driver Tries To Kidnap Delhi Teen, Wanted To 'Befriend' Her: Cops

The police said the accused wanted to 'befriend' the girl. (Representational)

A school cab driver was held in Delhi for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from the same school, said the police on Tuesday.

"The girl studies at a renowned school at Sansad Marg in Delhi. On November 3, when the girl did not attend school, her father got a message on his phone regarding her absence. He informed the police and based on suspicion, he called the cab driver but he didn't answer the call. His suspicion deepened", said the police.

"The police received the information regarding the cab driver's location. It was learned that the driver had dropped the girl near the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and was about to abscond. The police reached there and arrested the accused", it added.

The police further informed that the accused wanted to 'befriend' the girl.

Earlier, the girl used to go to the school by the accused's cab. But when she complained to her father about his inappropriate behaviour, he started dropping his daughter at school.

On November 3, when he dropped her at the school gate, the cab driver, on the pretence of apologizing to her, called her and forcibly made her sit in the cab, said the police.

Later, he tried to run with the girl but was caught.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered.

Further probe is on.

