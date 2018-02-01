Budget 2018: Delhi Police Gets Over Rs 7,000 Crore Outlay

Of the total amount allotted in the budget, Rs 460.95 crore is for police infrastructure, comprising office and residential building projects. The last allotment was Rs 439 crore.
This time, Rs 19.75 crore has been granted for the 'Nirbhaya Fund', a decrease from the Rs 28.90 crore allocated in the last budget. In 2016-17, it was Rs 3.40 crore.
The budget allocated to the 'Nirbhaya Fund' last time included funds for constructing a building of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), a senior police official said.
The budget estimate has put non-plan expenditure at Rs 6,946.28 crore, a substantial increase over the current fiscal's estimate of Rs 5,910.28 crore.
These include the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and the implementation of '112', an emergency phone number on the lines of '911' in the US.