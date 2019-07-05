Boys, Aged 10 And 11, Allegedly Rape 5-Year-Old Girl In Delhi: Police

The accused were apprehended and sent to a juvenile home on Wednesday, the police said. (File)

Two boys, aged 10 and 11, allegedly raped a five-year-old girl in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at a slum cluster in Kapashera area where the girl lived with her family. Her father works as a daily wager, a senior police official said.

"The girl was playing with some children in the neighbourhood on Tuesday night when two boys took her to an isolated area and sexually assaulted her. They were known to the girl and had lured her offering toffees," he said.

The girl's mother, while searching for her, spotted the boys sexually assaulting her, the police said. She raised a alarm, forcing the two to flee the spot.

The police reached the area and sent the girl for medical examination that confirmed sexual assault.

A police team was formed to search for the accused. Investigation revealed that the fathers of the accused and the girl worked together as labourers in Gurgaon.

The accused were apprehended and sent to a juvenile home on Wednesday.

The girl is being provided counselling sessions with experts, the official said.

