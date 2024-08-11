Boy, Playing Cricket, Goes To Get A Ball, Dies Of Electrocution In Delhi

Representational Image

A 13-year-old boy died due to electrocution when he came in contact with a live wire while playing cricket in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The police said that he was playing on a ground in West Delhi's Kotla Vihar Phase 2 and was electrocuted when he went to get the ball.

He got an electric shock from an iron pole carrying electric wire to a cow shed situated in a corner of the ground, the police said.

He was immediately taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital but was declared brought dead.

The police have registered a case under section 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier last month, a 12-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area. He was returning home from a tuition class when the incident occurred on July 31.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man died of electrocution at his home in southeast Delhi's Mithapur area.

Human Rights Body Notice To Delhi Over Electrocution Cases

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has issued notices to the Delhi government, Delhi police commissioner, vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and other senior officials in connection with reported incidents of drowning and electrocution in Delhi.

The reported incidents, as in the recent past, are indicative of the "negligence by the civic authorities, which is a matter of concern", it said in a statement on August 3.

The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that at least 13 lives were lost in Delhi-NCR including six due to electrocution and four due to drowning after falling into overflowing drains amid heavy rain "magnifying the creaky infrastructure and civic negligence".

The Commission also said it would like to know about the steps taken or proposed by the authorities to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur.

Compensation For Electrocution Cases

Power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced financial assistance of Rs 7.5 lakh in case of loss of life and Rs five lakh on more than 60 per cent disability due to electricity-related mishaps in the national capital.

The regulations stipulate a range of compensation for loss of life, injuries to people as well as loss of milch and draught animals, birds, and poultry.

If an electricity-related accident causes 40-60 per cent injury to any person, he will get Rs one lakh as compensation, Rs 25,000 on hospitalisation for over a week, and Rs 10,000 in case of less than a week of hospitalisation, the regulations lay down.