Delhi Man Dies Of Electrocution After Touching Electric Pole: Cops

A man died after being electrocuted when he touched an electric pole of a high mast light in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area during rains on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident took place at Naiwalan locality of Karol Bagh at 7 pm, they said.

A police officer said Madan Lal (55), a native of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Rashid, an eyewitness, said that the victim parked his rickshaw trolley near the electric pole of the high mast light.

When he received electric shock, two men parted him from the pole with the help of a wooden stick and rushed him to the hospital, Rashid said.

The police officer said forensic and crime teams inspected the site and electricity of pole was cut by BSES, the officer added.

Legal action under Section 106 (death due to negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is being taken for further investigation, he said.

