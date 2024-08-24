Boy, 15, Drowns While Playing In Delhi After Heavy Rain

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Delhi on Friday.

As the national capital was lashed with heavy downpour, a 15-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in the water in the Chanakyapuri area on Friday, said Delhi police officials.

As per the information, the incident occurred at around noon when it was raining heavily and the boy was playing outside and suddenly the flow of water increased, which led him to drown in it.

"A 15-year-old boy died due to drowning in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. This incident happened at around noon when it was raining heavily. This boy was playing and the flow of water was very fast. After going some distance, the body of the boy was found," said Delhi Police.

Earlier on Friday, severe waterlogging and massive traffic congestion were witnessed in several parts of Delhi after spells of heavy rain lashed the capital city on Friday morning.

Visuals from the Dhaula Kuan have shown massive traffic congestion in the area due to waterlogging. Commuters were wading through the waterlogged road while vehicles were struggling to cross the road.

On Friday morning, the capital city along with the adjoining region witnessed heavy spells of rain.

