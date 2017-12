Security has been tightened and searches will continue all day

A bomb threat call had the police rushing to Delhi's elite Khan Market shopping area early this morning.The police say they are responding to a call from a young man who claimed to have received a WhatsApp message about a bomb blast at 4 pm this evening.A bomb disposal team and a dog squad have found nothing suspicious so far in the market in the heart of the capital.Security has been tightened and searches will continue all day, said a police officer.Khan Market has been ranked among the world's costliest retail hot-spots.