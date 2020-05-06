Some In Delhi Schoolboys' Instagram Chatroom Horror Above 18, Identified

Bois Locker Room Case: A 15-year-old boy from a prominent school was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Several Delhi school students have been questioned by the police in the investigations into the "Bois Locker Room", an Instagram group on which obscene messages and morphed photos of underage girls were shared.

A 15-year-old boy from a prominent school, who was an admin of the group, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Twenty more students of a few south Delhi schools identified by the teen were questioned yesterday and their phones have been seized. The interrogation will continue today, say the police.

Some members of the group were 18 and older, the police have learnt during the questioning. These have also been identified, sources say.

Sources say the students mostly claimed that they did not know much about the group and they had been added to it by others.

The police have yet to get a response to their request for details from Facebook-owned Instagram.

The chatroom, exposed on Sunday by a girl targeted in the grisly group chats, has drawn massive anger, shock and disgust on social media. Class 11 and 12 students casually discussed "gang-raping" girls, sexualized and slut-shamed them in screenshots of chats that have gone viral on Twitter and other social media forums.

It is believed that some of the participants were as young as 13, which has seeded a debate on toxic masculinity and objectification of girls starting in schools and the need for greater control over the internet activity of children.

In a statement, Instagram said it gave top priority to ensure that its users can express themselves in a "safe and respectful way".

"We absolutely do not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence or exploits anyone, especially women and young people, and have actioned content violating our Community Standards as we were made aware of it," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The company said the objectionable content that violated its community standards was removed as soon as it was made aware of it.