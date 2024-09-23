Body Of UPSC Aspirant From Rajasthan Found In Delhi, Cops Suspect Suicide

Deepak had successfully cleared the UPSC prelims and was preparing for the mains exam.

The body of a UPSC aspirant from Rajasthan's Dausa was discovered hanging in a forested area of Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on September 20, police said. The aspirant, Deepak, had been missing since September 11 and was last seen on CCTV footage walking alone towards the forest.

Deepak had successfully cleared the UPSC prelims and was preparing for the mains exam. Although no suicide note was found at the scene, police are probing all possibilities.

The police, alerted after Deepak's prolonged disappearance, discovered his body near the bushes close to the Dussehra ground in Mukherjee Nagar. An autopsy of the body was conducted and an investigation into the case was initiated, police said.