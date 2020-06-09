Woman's Body Found Dumped In Front Of Hotel In Delhi: Cops

Body of an unidentified woman was recovered in Northeast Delhi. (Representational)

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a place in front of a hotel in Northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Monday, police said.

The police was informed about the body around 4.30 pm.

On reaching the spot, an unidentified body of a woman aged between 25-30 years was recovered. The body was kept inside a carton and covered by a sack. A blue-coloured scarf was also wrapped around the neck, the police said.

The body was sent to a hospital after examination of the crime scene, senior police official Ved Prakash Surya said.

A case of murder has been registered in this regard, he said.