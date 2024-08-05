Body Of Missing Girl Recovered From Pond Inside Temple In Delhi

The police said there were no injury marks on the body (Representational)

The body of a six-year-old missing girl was recovered from a pond inside a temple in Alipur area here on Monday, officials said.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old woman alleged that she and her husband went to work and when they returned in the evening, they did not find their daughter at home, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outernorth) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

When they asked neighbours, they found that their daughter went to a temple with another three-year-old girl, he said.

"The other girl returned home, but their daughter went missing. An FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up," the DCP said.

"During the search, a dead body was found in the pond of Dada Buddhe ka Mandir in Budhpur at around 10 am today," he said, adding that the there were no injury marks on the body and to rule out sexual assault, post-mortem will be conducted.

