Body Of Delhi Boy, 5, Found In Suitcase. IAS Aspirant Arrested

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The 5-year-old was missing since January 7, his parents had filed a police report New Delhi: The body of a five-year-old boy in Delhi was found today in a suitcase hidden inside the home of a former tenant he called "uncle". Avadesh Sakya, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) aspirant, has been arrested. He was "upset" with the boy's parents for objecting to his partying, the police say.



Sakya, 27, had stayed with the family for eight years in their home in north-west Delhi's Swaroop Nagar but had recently shifted to another home in the neighbourhood. He kept visiting the family.



The boy had been missing since January 7. Sakya had joined the search party for him and even gone with his parents to the police station to file a "missing" report.



The suitcase with the child's body was found today after a rising stench had the police searching Sakya's home. When neighbours had asked about the odour, Sakya had blamed it on dead rats.

The 5-year-old's body was found in a suitcase of his family's former tenant, Avadesh Sakya, an IAS aspirant



"My son used to call him Avadesh Uncle. He fed him Chhole Kulche and also promised him a new cycle. That day, he asked me to go to Chachi's house and then he never returned," said the child's mother.



The police are still investigating how the boy was killed. They believe Sakya couldn't get a chance to dispose of the body because of policemen swarming the area after the kidnapping.



Sakya, who has attempted the civil services exams thrice, has reportedly told the police that the child was close to him but his parents didn't allow him to see him.



Last week, another five-year-old was rescued



