Delhi 5-Year-Old, Kidnapped From School Bus, Rescued; 1 Accused Shot Dead

Delhi Police had been on the trail to catch the kidnappers for the last 10 days, they got a lead when they called the parents on January 28 and demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom.
At about 1 am, Delhi Police's crime branch officials raided a flat in an apartment complex in Shalimar City of Sahibabad. The shootout started soon after, as kidnappers fired at cops. One of the kidnappers was shot dead while the two others were injured in the gunfight, police said. The child is i
On January 25, around 14 children were on the bus when the kidnappers blocked it in east Delhi's Dilshad Gardens. The driver had stopped to pick up a student. A black bike with two men pulled up alongside. The bikers, their faces obscured by helmets, held a gun to the driver's head and threatened to shoot if anybody raised an alarm.
The brazen kidnapping by armed men had left the city in shock, especially since happened at a time there is tight security in the capital for the Republic Day celebration as well as the ASEAN summit, for which 10 world leaders are in Delhi.