Body Of 4-Month-Old Baby Found In Vacant Plot In Delhi

The body of a baby was found abandoned near a dustbin at a vacant plot in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri, police said Monday. A passerby spotted the abandoned body informed the police.

The baby was 4 to 5 months old. A case has been registered against unidentified people and an investigation is underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Thakur said.

The infant was taken to a hospital nearby, where doctors confirmed the baby's death. The body has been preserved in the mortuary and will be sent for post-mortem, another police officer said.

Police suspect that an unmarried mother might have abandoned the baby. However, they are analysing CCTV cameras to ascertain who dumped the baby, police said.