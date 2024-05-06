Bloodbath On Delhi Street As 4 Boys Brutally Stab Man To Death

The police got a call at around 7 pm on Sunday about the murder (Representational)

Four boys have been taken into custody for brutally killing a 35-year-old man in east Delhi by stabbing him repeatedly in the forehead, neck, and abdomen, the police said.

The video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday, is also doing rounds on social media. In the video, the four accused can be seen stabbing the man repeatedly, while the passersby watched.

The victim has been identified as Nazir aka Nanhe, a resident of Chauhan Bangar in the Jafrabad area. The officials said he was a 'Bad Character' of Jafrabad police station and had numerous criminal cases including robbery and attempt to murder registered against him.

A police control room call was received at around 7 pm on Sunday about the incident and a police team reached the spot.

"Around 6:45 pm, Nazir was travelling on his scooty when some boys attacked him with knives near Mangla Hospital Wali Gali, Chauhan Bangar, Jafrabad," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

He was found dead in the street about 250 metres from his home. Mr Tirkey said that during the probe, a team led by the Station House Officer caught the four boys for the murder.

"They have disclosed they murdered Nazir because two days ago, he had threatened one of them. All four are minors and are still being grilled. The exact sequence of events is being ascertained," the DCP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)