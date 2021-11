Gautam Gambhir is BJP MP from East Delhi. (File photo)

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has alleged a death threat to him and his family from the terror group ISIS-Kashmir in a police complaint filed in Delhi.

Security has been tightened outside his home in the national capital after the complaint was filed last night, and a probe has been ordered, police officer Shweta Chauhan said.

The 40-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who represents East Delhi, said he got the Email on Tuesday.