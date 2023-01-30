BJP To Take Out 'Janandolan Yatra' Across Delhi In March

BJP is planning a 'Janandolan Yatra' ahead of 2024 elections. (Representational)

With an eye on the 2024 general elections and the Delhi assembly polls the following year, the city BJP unit will take out a 'Janandolan Yatra' across the national capital in March to reach out to voters.

Besides telling voters about the work done by the Modi government, the yatra will focus on how the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation in Delhi has failed to address issues like pollution even after being in power for almost eight years, a senior BJP leader said.

The 'Janandolan Yatra' in March will cover all the 70 assembly constituencies and see the participation of party leaders and workers from the respective areas and state office-bearers, a senior Delhi BJP functionary said.

Senior leaders including Union Minister Anurag Thakur had called upon Delhi unit workers to start preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and to uproot the Kejriwal government in the 2025 assembly polls.

"There are 13,000 polling booths in Delhi and the 'Janandolan Yatra' will go to each of them to tell people about the Modi government's various development and welfare initiatives in Delhi.

"It will also focus on how the AAP government has failed to address real issues like water supply, infrastructure, transport and pollution, among others, despite being in power for nearly eight years," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

The participants of the yatra will tour every constituency on two-wheelers for maximum coverage, he said.

To strengthen ward and booth-level organisations, the BJP will form working groups for better coordination in the execution of party programmes and campaigns.

"The ward and booth-level committees will also be expanded by including 'panna pramukhs'. These committees will have 250-300 members after the inclusion of 'panna pramukhs'," the party leader said.

A 'panna pramukh' or person in-charge of a page of the voters' list is the first point of contact for most voters in the BJP's election management machinery.

The BJP will also carry out a verification exercise to ascertain the number of active 'panna pramukhs', they said.

The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2014 and 2019. It's looking to repeat the performance in 2024.

The party, despite facing strong anti-incumbency, performed reasonably well in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in December last year, winning 104 of the 250 wards.

According to BJP leaders, the 2025 Delhi assembly polls will be the party's real test.

The AAP registered massive victories in 2015 and 2020 in Delhi, winning 67 and 62 of the 70 assembly seats, respectively.

