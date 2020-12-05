'Zero Tolerance For Corruption': BJP Suspends Councillor Arrested By CBI Over Bribe

Manoj Mehlawat, councilor from Vasant Kunj, was arrested in connection with a Rs 10 lakh bribe

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday suspended a municipal councilor, who was arrested by the CBI, from the party's primary membership.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said councillor Manoj Mahalawat was suspended from the primary membership of the party by Mr Gupta immediately after the preliminary inquiry report came in.

"The party has zero tolerance towards corruption," he said.

Manoj Mehlawat, councilor from Vasant Kunj under South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), was arrested in connection with a Rs 10 lakh bribery case, officials said on Friday.

He had allegedly demanded bribe to allow construction of a house without any hindrance, they said.

The arrested councilor was produced before a special court which sent him to judicial custody. The agency caught him red-handed, officials said.



