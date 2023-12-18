BJP MLAs Marshalled Out Of Delhi Assembly Amid Row Over Arvind Kejriwal's New Home

BJP has attacked Arvind Kejriwal claiming Rs 45 crore was spent on renovation of his official residence

BJP MLAs protesting the rejection of their demand to discuss the construction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence were on Monday marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly.

The legislators led by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said they had given a calling attention motion to discuss the issue.

However, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected their demand following which the BJP MLAs started protesting.

The Speaker then allowed AAP MLAs to discuss the issue of "hindrances" created by the finance department in the functioning of the Public Works Department, the Delhi Jal Board and the health department.

As the protests by the BJP legislators continued, Goel ordered that Bidhuri, along with Abhay Verma, Ajay Mahawar, Mohan Singh Bisht, Anil Kumar Bajpai, Vijender Gupta, Om Prakash Sharma, and Jitender Mahajan be marshalled out.

The BJP has been attacking Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming Rs 45 crore was spent on the renovation of the chief minister's residence 6, Flagstaff Road during 2020-22.

The AAP has hit back, saying the BJP was trying to divert attention from real issues by raising this matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)