Odd-Even Ineffective, Made No Impact On Air Quality: Vijender Gupta

AAP government continued to publicise that there was 25% reduction in Delhi's pollution. Vijender Gupta

The Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Friday said that the odd-even scheme in the national capital stood fully exposed as ineffective, unscientific and avoidable.

Speaking to the media, he said the Air Quality Index (AQI) was hovering at around 465 with a thick layer of smog engulfing Delhi for the fourth consecutive day, underlining the complete failure of the Delhi government's odd-even scheme.

"Started on November 4, it has made no impact either on air quality or on traffic in the city. Despite extending full cooperation to the government, common men feel cheated today," Mr Gupta said.

He said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal owes an apology to the people for pushing the scheme "at the cost of Rs 200 crore without any survey or study".

Mr Gupta said that all these days the Kejriwal government continued to publicise that there was 25 per cent reduction in Delhi's pollution.

"However, the government has no data to support its claim. The CM implemented the half-cooked scheme. The government used the sensitive issue of pollution as a political tool to project the Chief Minister before the Assembly elections," he said.

"The government has failed to meet the requirement of public transport, particularly with regard to the number of buses. Even today, as compared to the minimum requirement of 11,000 buses, only half of that number are running on the road," Mr Gupta added.

