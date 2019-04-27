BJP Leader Krishan Kumar Sehrwat Joins AAP In Delhi

The leader says he was inspired by policies, governance under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Krishan Kumar Sehrwat on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He had been with the BJP for the last 20 years.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said: "Many senior leaders from across political parties have found a new home in AAP."

Senior AAP leader and Political Affairs Committee member Durgesh Pathak and Tughlakabad MLA Sahiram Pehalwan were present at the party office to complete official formalities and welcome Mr Sehrawat into the AAP.

Mr Sehrawat said he was inspired by policies and governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the past four years.

