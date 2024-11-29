BJP Announces 43 Committees For Delhi Assembly Polls

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February.

The Delhi BJP on Thursday announced 43 committees for assembly poll-related work, including those for campaigns aimed at women, youngsters, SCs, OBCs and contact with central-scheme beneficiaries.

The names of the committee members were declared as per the direction of BJP state chief Virendra Sachdeva, according to a party statement.

The committees were formed for various election-related work, including nomination, media relations, suggesting campaign narrative, social media, documentation, data management, special contacts and logistics, among others.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor will be convenor of the four-member media committee. Vikram Mittal will be convenor of the media relations committee.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj will be convenor of the committee for narrative setting that will include Pradeep Bhandari, Kapil Mishra and Rajiv Babbar as members.

