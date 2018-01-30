Beating Retreat Ceremony Marks End Of Republic Day Celebrations

The ceremony this year at Vijay Chowk saw several military bands, pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions enthralling the crowd, with a clear sky and relatively warm weather adding to the cheerful atmosphere.
The function began with President Ram Nath Kovind arriving at the venue, his first appearance as the Head of State during Beating Retreat ceremony.
At night, the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Raisina Hill were illuminated with vibrant colours after the ceremony.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other dignitaries along with chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force were present on the occasion.