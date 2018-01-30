Beating Retreat Ceremony Marks End Of Republic Day Celebrations

The Beating Retreat ceremony this year at Vijay Chowk saw several military bands, pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions enthralling the crowd, with a clear sky and relatively warm weather adding to the cheerful atmosphere.

Delhi | | Updated: January 30, 2018 07:05 IST
Beating Retreat ceremony saw Several performances by the Army, Air Force and Naval bands, among others

New Delhi:  Amid soulful classical renditions and foot-tapping numbers filling the air, the Beating Retreat ceremony was held in Delhi on Monday, which marks the culmination of Republic Day celebrations.

The function began with President Ram Nath Kovind arriving at the venue, his first appearance as the Head of State during Beating Retreat ceremony.

Several performances by the Army, Air Force and Naval bands, among other troupes, thrilled the audience with patriotic fervour, as they cheered loudly against the backdrop of a delightful twilight.
 
rashtrapati bhavan beating retreat

The Rashtrapati Bhavan was illuminated after the Beating Retreat ceremony

At night, the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Raisina Hill were illuminated with vibrant colours after the ceremony.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other dignitaries along with chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force were present on the occasion.

