Beating Retreat Ceremony Marks End Of Republic Day Celebrations

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Beating Retreat ceremony saw Several performances by the Army, Air Force and Naval bands, among others New Delhi: Amid soulful classical renditions and foot-tapping numbers filling the air, the Beating Retreat ceremony was held in Delhi on Monday, which marks the culmination of Republic Day celebrations.



The function began with President Ram Nath Kovind arriving at the venue, his first appearance as the Head of State during Beating Retreat ceremony.



Several performances by the Army, Air Force and Naval bands, among other troupes, thrilled the audience with patriotic fervour, as they cheered loudly against the backdrop of a delightful twilight.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan was illuminated after the Beating Retreat ceremony



Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other dignitaries along with chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force were present on the occasion.



