Bangkok-Bound Passenger Arrested With 4 Bullets At Delhi Airport

A Bangkok-bound passenger has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying four bullet rounds in his jacket, an official said Tuesday.

A Central Industrial Security Force officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to frisk commuters, detected four bullets while screening passenger, RK Singla, on Monday night, he said.

"The recovered bullet rounds are of 7.65mm," the official said.

The man was handed over to the police, which booked him under under various sections of the Arms Act.

Security at the airport is already stepped up in the wake of the Independence day celebrations on August 15.

