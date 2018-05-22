Ban On Recorded Music In Delhi: Manish Sisodia Says Order Not Shown To Him The department had warned owners of the restro-bars of taking strict action for the violation as per law.

20 Shares EMAIL PRINT Manish Sisodia has directed the excise commissioner to issue a clarification on the matter. (File) New Delhi: Days after the excise department issued a diktat allowing only "live singing and playing of instruments"at restro-bars in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today directed the excise commissioner to issue a "clarification" saying there is no ban on recorded music at such establishments.



In his order to Excise Commissioner Amzad Tak, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the excise department has issued the order without "its file being shown to him". Mr Sisodia also holds the charge of the Delhi Excise Department.



Last week, the excise commissioner had said that as per the Rule 53 (4) of the Delhi Excise Act, 2010, restro-bars cannot play recorded music, and they are only permitted for live singing and playing of instruments by professionals in their premises instead.



The department had warned owners of the restro-bars of taking strict action for the violation as per law. The order was issued after it received complaints from local residents regarding "nuisance" created by the restro-bars in the city.



However, the deputy chief minister said that it has been brought to his notice that the department order has been misinterpreted. "Though the file was not shown to me before issuing the order. However, after perusal of the order, I have found that the order is not posing any ban of such nature. Considering the confusion created by misinterpretation of the order, the excise department needs to issue a clarification order with respect to above (regarding banning of recorded music)," Mr Sisodia said in the letter.



The deputy chief minister has asked the excise commissioner to submit compliance report to him by tomorrow. Sources said that the excise commissioner met Mr Sisodia, who sought to know why such an order was issued without showing to him.



In its order on May 16, the excise department had said, "L-17 (restaurants which serve food and alcohol to their customers) is permitted only to have live singing/playing of instruments by professionals within his licensed premises. Violation of these rules shall lead to strict action as per law," it had said.



Following the excise department's order, a national restaurant body yesterday said that such violation should be dealt on a "case-to-case basis" and termed the blanked ban on recorded music "erroneous" in nature. According to a senior member of the excise department's policing body, the department's team take action against restro-bars if they are found violating the Rule 53 (4) of Delhi Excise Rules.









