Auto Driver Beaten To Death With Iron Rod In Delhi Road Rage

The victim was the sole breadwinner of the family. (Representational)

A minor dispute on a road in Delhi led to the murder of a 35-year-old man, a father of three children. The incident took place in the Bhalswa area of the national capital yesterday.

Thirty-five-year-old Nawab Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver, got into a minor dispute with a car driver in the Mukundpur area of Bhalswa. When the victim was parking his auto, the driver honked for space, which led to an argument, leading to a full-blown road rage.

The driver pulled an iron rod out of his car and hit Nawab on his head multiple times. The injuries were critical and the driver fled from the scene.

Locals informed the police and the auto driver was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. He is survived by his wife and three young children.

Nawab was the sole breadwinner of the family. The police have registered and have arrested a person.

Last month, a woman and her brother were allegedly beaten up by a group of men here after their car brushed against one of them in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur.

The police said the altercation began when the victim's vehicle brushed against one of these men while they were standing. Later, they beat up the siblings, broke the front and rear window pane of their car and fled.