As Delhi Government Website Crashes, Arvind Kejriwal Pulls Up Minister

Arvind Kejriwal has also directed the minister to issue "show cause notice" to the IT secretary (File)

The Delhi government's website, which has been facing problems for the last few months, has invited the ire of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, prompting him to issue a strong note to IT Minister Kailash Gahlot, officials said today.

"The chief minister has been upset over the government's website working on and off for the last few months. It was down for the last four days," an official said.

He has issued a strong note to the IT minister and asked him to submit a compliance report within 24 hours, he said.

The chief minister has also directed the minister to call an emergency meeting over the issue to fix the problem as soon as possible.

He has also directed the minister to issue a "show cause notice" to the IT secretary.

"The IT secretary cannot give lame excuse and hold a junior one responsible," the chief minister was quoted as saying in the note.

The note also said that Mr Kejriwal has sought a written reply from the secretary within 24 hours.

Officials said the website was restored in few hours after the chief minister issued the note.