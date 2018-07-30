Arvind Kejriwal's Ambitious Plan For Delhi Parks To Roll Out Soon

Delhi government wants to introduce the new policy along with Resident Welfare Associations

The Delhi government will soon launch a scheme that will allow parks to be maintained by local residents and NGOs, with the cost being borne by the city government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of representatives of RWAs, market associations and NGOs at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, he said, "The government alone cannot do everything, we need people's cooperation".

"We want to beautify Delhi. We have about 18,000 parks in the city. Last week, I had a meeting with some members of the RWAs (resident welfare associations). About, 250 RWAs maintain nearly 1,300 parks and are maintaining them well," he said.

So, the government wants to introduce a new policy along with RWAs, women organisations and NGOs for maintenance of parks in their own areas, the chief minister said.

"And, we will bear the cost. Soon we are going to launch the scheme... And, 2 crore people of Delhi can together make the city one of the best in the world," he added.