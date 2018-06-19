Arvind Kejriwal Protest Live Updates: Top Court Refuses To Hear Plea Against AAP

Here are the live updates on the Arvind Kejriwal sit-in at the L-G's



13:50 (IST) Retweeting a post by AAP lawmaker Somnath Bharti, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the AAP lawmakers were forcefully evicted from the LG house. 13:48 (IST) Arvind Kejirwal in a tweet posted this afternoon mentioned that he had written to the L-G seeking meeting of the stakeholders. He said the response was awaited.

We wrote a letter to Hon'ble LG yesterday seeking meeting of all stakeholders.



We r awaiting response from Hon'ble LG



Hon'ble LG awaiting green signal from Hon'ble PM, who has to take the decision



Whole Delhi waiting for Hon'ble PM to decide fast. - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 19, 2018 As he launched the sit-in at the L-G's office last week, Mr Kejriwal had demanded a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike" and action against those who have defaulted at work. Arvind Kejirwal in a tweet posted this afternoon mentioned that he had written to the L-G seeking meeting of the stakeholders. He said the response was awaited. 13:42 (IST) A week after Delhi Chief Minister and his three colleagues launched a sit-in at L-G's office, the number of protesters were reduced to half today as two of the ministers - Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - said they would resume work. Both Mr Sisodia and Mr Jain were discharged from hospital this morning. Read A week after Delhi Chief Minister and his three colleagues launched a sit-in at L-G's office, the number of protesters were reduced to half today as two of the ministers - Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - said they would resume work. Both Mr Sisodia and Mr Jain were discharged from hospital this morning. Read here 13:40 (IST) Top Court Refuses To Hear Plea To Declare Arvind Kejriwal Protest "Unconstitutional"

The Supreme Court today refused to hear an urgent plea seeking its direction to declare as "unconstitutional" the sit-in of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues inside the lieutenant governor's office.

A vacation bench comprising justices SA Nazeer and Indu Malhotra said that the plea would be listed for hearing after the summer vacation, news agency PTI reported. Read here



Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain were discharged from hospital this morning and they said they will resume work today following a week-long protest against the Lt Governor Anil Baijal.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched sit-in at Mr Baijal's office last week along with his three ministers - Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain. The protest drew support from several opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee.