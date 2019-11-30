Arvind Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders Discharged In Rail Bhawan Protest Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others got relief in a protest case

A special session court in Delhi on Saturday discharged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in a connection with a protest case.

Additional sessions judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted relief to Mr Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, MLAs Somnath Bharti, Rakhi Birla and others.

The case relates to a protest staged by them at Delhi's Rail Bhawan in January 2014, in violation of prohibitory orders.

In July, a special magistrate court had framed charges against them under the Indian Penal Code.

The court had observed that there was sufficient evidence "to come to a conclusion that there exists a prima facie case and grave suspicion about the commission of the offences".