Arvind Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders Discharged In Rail Bhawan Protest Case

Rail Bhawan protest case: Additional sessions judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted relief to Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, MLAs Somnath Bharti, Rakhi Birla and others

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others got relief in a protest case

New Delhi:

A special session court in Delhi on Saturday discharged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in a connection with a protest case.

Additional sessions judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted relief to Mr Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, MLAs Somnath Bharti, Rakhi Birla and others.

The case relates to a protest staged by them at Delhi's Rail Bhawan in January 2014, in violation of prohibitory orders.

In July, a special magistrate court had framed charges against them under the Indian Penal Code.

The court had observed that there was sufficient evidence "to come to a conclusion that there exists a prima facie case and grave suspicion about the commission of the offences".

