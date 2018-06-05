Arvind Kejriwal On Why He Thinks PM Is "Very Angry" With Lt Governor

Share EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today claimed that Delhi's successive Lieutenant Governors have invoked the Prime Minister's anger for failing to sufficiently hinder the Aam Aadmi Party government. PM Narendra Modi, he said, was "very angry" with Lt Governor Anil Baijal. And this, he said, was also the reason why Mr Baijal's predecessor Najeeb Jung was removed.



In a surprise move, Mr Jung had resigned his post in December 2016, with 18 months of his tenure still to go. The former bureaucrat, whose three years in office was dogged by tussle with Mr Kejriwal, said he wished to return to his "first love, academics".



His successor Mr Baijal is also having his share of run-ins with Mr Kejriwal's government.



The Delhi Chief Minister claims the Centre has been trying to control his government through its representative, the Lieutenant Governor.



"I am told the Prime Minister is very angry with the present LG. The Prime Minister thinks Baijal is not creating sufficient obstacles. Because despite all the obstacles by the LG, the Delhi government is doing phenomenal work for people," tweeted Mr Kejriwal.



"My sources tell me that the Prime Minister wants LG to do everything possible to stop AAP government's good work in education, health, water and electricity," read another tweet by the Chief Minister, who recently went on an apology spree to escape a number of defamation cases.



Mr Kejriwal's tussle with Lieutenant Governor Mr Jung had reached the Supreme Court, with the judges observing that an elected government "should have some power to run".



