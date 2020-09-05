'More Cases As Testing Doubled': Arvind Kejriwal On Covid Spurt In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today attributed the rising Covid cases in the national capital to the increase in number of tests. He said that his government has launched a counter-attack on Coronavirus by doubling the number of tests to trace more people who may have contracted the infectious disease which has infected over 1.85 lakh people in the city-state.

"The numbers of Covid Cases are rising because more and more tests are being done every day. The more we test the more we find out about cases. In a way, we have launched a counter-attack on Coronavirus," he said.

After a brief drop, Delhi has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last few days. The national capital on Friday reported 2,914 fresh infections, its highest one-day spike in 69 days. Delhi now has over 1.85 lakh cases, while the death count jumped to 4,513, authorities said.