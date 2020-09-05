"More Cases As Testing Doubled": Arvind Kejriwal On Covid Spurt In Delhi

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today attributed the rising Covid cases in the national capital to the increase in number of tests. He said that his government has launched a counter-attack on Coronavirus by doubling the number of tests to trace more people who may have contracted the infectious disease which has infected over 1.85 lakh people in the city-state.

"The numbers of Covid Cases are rising because more and more tests are being done every day. The more we test the more we find out about cases. In a way, we have launched a counter-attack on Coronavirus," he said.

After a brief drop, Delhi has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last few days. The national capital on Friday reported 2,914 fresh infections, its highest one-day spike in 69 days. Delhi now has over 1.85 lakh cases, while the death count jumped to 4,513, authorities said.

