India Sees Record 1-Day Surge In Covid Cases, Total Cases Pass 40 Lakh

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours. These five states account for over 62 per cent of the active cases, according to the Health Ministry.

15 districts across these states have been exhibiting higher active caseload, fatality rates and a surge in COVID cases for the past four weeks. The Centre has now asked them to curb chain of transmission and bring mortality rate below 1 per cent.

Every individual living in containment zones should be tested using rapid antigen testing (RAT) kits, top medical body - the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - has stressed in its new advisory. "If an individual develops symptoms following a negative RAT (Rapid antigen tests) , an RT-PCR test should be done," reads the nodal body's new advisory.

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 19,218 new cases on Friday. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 8,63,062. The state government will launch a state-wide campaign to screen 2.25 crore families for possible COVID-19.

After a brief drop, Delhi has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last few days. The national capital on Friday reported 2,914 fresh infections, its highest one-day spike in 69 days. Delhi now has over 1.85 lakh cases, while the death count jumped to 4,513, authorities said.

In the northeast, Assam has been witnessing a rise in deaths among people who have been treated for coronavirus infection. State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that many who have been treated for COVID-19 went on to develop complications like fibrosis. Assam so far has reported over 1.19 lakh positive cases and over 300 deaths.

Punjab will no longer mark homes of coronavirus patients with warning posters, in a big change in the state's SOPs linked to home isolation. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the decision aims to minimise the stigma attached to the disease and the "trauma" that infected people felt because of the posters.

India's Case Fatality Rate is lower than the global average and is constantly declining, according to the Health Ministry. It also said only 0.5 per cent of COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, two per cent patients are in ICUs and less than 3.5 per cent are on oxygen support.