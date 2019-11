Arvind Kejriwal Lauds People From Poorvanchal Over Delhi Chhath Ghat

Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that people from Poorvanchal were not being allowed to construct ghat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday congratulated people from Poorvanchal for ensuring that a Chhath Puja ''ghat'' in south Delhi's Kalkaji is constructed.

The permission for construction of a ''ghat'' inside an MCD park in Kalkaji had not been granted earlier.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh along with several senior party leaders sat on a ''dharna'' briefly on Thursday at south Delhi's Greater Kailash, accusing the BJP of playing "dirty politics" over the construction of the ghat, a day after the workers of the two parties clashed over the issue.

The permission to construct the ghat was granted later by the authorities.

In a tweet, Mr Kejriwal said people from Poorvanchal were not being allowed to construct ghat.

"AAP protested with the people of Poorvanchal and won. Their arrogance lost. The ghat is getting constructed now," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Sanjay Singh had claimed BJP workers thrashed AAP members when they tried to counter local councillor Subhash Bhadana's opposition to the Chhath ghat at Kalkaji.

The four-day Chhath festival began on Thursday and on the last two days, devotees perform rituals and offer evening and morning ''arghyas'' (offerings) to the Sun God by taking a dip in a river or other water bodies.

The age-old festival is celebrated mostly by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh or Poorvanchal.

A temporary ''ghat'' is created by digging a pit and filling it with water so that devotees can offer prayers.

