Arvind Kejriwal Calls All-Party Meet To Discuss Increased Water Bills

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the one-time settlement scheme for hefty water bills.

The meeting will be held at the chief minister's residence at 4 pm.

Earlier, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi had alleged that the city government's one-time settlement scheme for redressing faulty water bills had hit a roadblock with the urban development secretary refusing to present the proposal before the Council of Ministers.

