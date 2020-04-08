Arvind Kejriwal Calls Emergency Meeting At Home On COVID-19

Arvind Kejriwal is holding an emergency meeting with the minister and officials of health department.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at his residence to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak. The meeting -- which is expected to begin shortly -- is to be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, the Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary. Delhi has reported 576 cases of coronavirus -- including nine people who died and 21 who recovered. No case has been reported over the last 24 hours.

The emergency meeting comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the countrywide lockdown will be extended and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh said it plans to seal coronavirus hotspots across 15 districts.

The Prime Minister said he would consult the state chief ministers, "but from all accounts the lifting of the lockdown is not possible", sources told NDTV. The lockdown, announced by the Prime Minister on March 24, is expected to end on April 15.

A decision on its possible extension or conclusion is likely to be taken after the Prime Minister's video conference with state Chief Ministers on April 11.

Uttar Pradesh today said hotspots across its 15 districts will be sealed till April 15. The sealing will begin at midnight, a top official of the state said, assuring that 100 per cent home delivery of essential items in these areas.

The list includes Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar which includes the industrial township of Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Shamli and Saharanpur.

A Group of Ministers looking into the COVID-19 situation yesterday decided that all educational institutions will remain closed for another four weeks. The ban on religious gatherings has also been extended for a similar period.