Arvind Kejriwal Blames BJP For Public Rally Cancellation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the BJP of having his public rally cancelled, while questioning how many rallies of the BJP were cancelled in the last five years.

"BJP gets my public rally cancelled today through police. Police denies permission. How many BJP rallies were denied permission by police in Delhi in last 5 years?" Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief also said that the BJP should accept that it will lose all the seven seats in Delhi.

" (PM) Modi forgot his promise of full statehood. Now the people will tell him," Mr Kejriwal added.

According to the AAP, Mr Kejriwal was scheduled to address a rally in Shakurbasti on Saturday, for which the police did not give permission.

However, he will address a rally in Timarpur, also scheduled for Saturday.

