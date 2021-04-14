Around 400 People Fall Sick In Delhi From Flour Used For Navratri Fast

All the patients are suspected to have consumed the flour during dinner.

Around 400 people have fallen sick after eating adulterated buckwheat flour in Delhi, police said. All of them have been hospitalised late Tuesday night following complaints of stomachache, diarrhea and vomiting, they said.

Buckwheat flour, popularly known as kuttu ka atta in India, is commonly consumed during the fasts kept during the festival of Navratri.

All the patients, who have been admitted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, are from east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area and are suspected to have consumed the flour during dinner.

"I ate 'kuttu atta' for dinner and started feeling dizzy, after that I vomited. I came here as my stomachache continued," news agency ANI quoted one of the admitted patients as saying.

"Many others admitted here have the same issue," he added.

One of the doctors in the hospital said all the patients were admitted after 11 pm.

"Many patients that arrived here had common complaints of stomachache and vomiting. We have admitted all of them and giving them medical assistance," the doctor was quoted by the news agency.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the owner of the shop from where the flour was bought.

(With Inputs From ANI)