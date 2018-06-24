Army Major Arrested In UP Over Murder Of Officer's Wife In Delhi The Army Major's wife was last seen getting into another car from outside the hospital, according to the police.

Share EMAIL PRINT The 35-year-old wife of an Army Major was found dead inside the Delhi cantonment. Meerut/Delhi: An Indian Army Major was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut today after the wife of another officer was found dead on Saturday with her throat slit on a street in the Delhi Cantonment area.



The 35-year-old woman had left home on Saturday morning for a physiotherapy session at the Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment, the police said, adding she was found dead half-an-hour later. Major Nikhil Handa, who was arrested from Meerut, is being brought to Delhi.



When the driver went to pick her up, he was told that the woman had not turned up for the physiotherapy session on Saturday, the police said. The woman was last seen getting into another car from outside the hospital, according to the police.



Police on Saturday had said that the accused had allegedly run a car over her face to make the incident appear as an accident.









