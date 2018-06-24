Army Major Arrested In UP Over Murder Of Officer's Wife In Delhi

The 35-year-old woman had left home on Saturday morning for a physiotherapy session at the Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment, the police said, adding she was found dead half-an-hour later. Major Nikhil Handa, who was arrested from Meerut, is being brought to Delhi.
An official vehicle assigned to the Major dropped her outside the hospital. When the driver went to pick her up, he was told that the woman had not turned up for the physiotherapy session on Saturday, the police said. The woman was last seen getting into another car from outside the hospital, according to the police.
Police on Saturday had said that the accused had allegedly run a car over her face to make the incident appear as an accident.