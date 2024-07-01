Video: 56-Year-Old Indian Army Major General Performs 25 Pull-Ups Without Break

Several people were amazed by his strength and capacity for intense exercise.

A video of Major General Prasanna Joshi performing 25 pull-ups in under a minute was recently posted on social media. Several people were amazed by the 56-year-old's strength and capacity for intense exercise. Since being shared, it has gained widespread attention and inspired many internet users.

The clip was shared by Lt Col JS Sodhi on X (formerly Twitter). In the short 46-second clip, Mr Joshi, wearing his uniform, is seen in a gym with other Army personnel. He is seen performing pull-ups without a break while others do a countdown for him. Towards the end of the video, everyone in the gym gives Major General Joshi a round of applause for his commitment to physical health.

Salute and respect to the physical fitness of Major General Prasanna Joshi of the Indian Army. No wonder the Indian Army has been rated as the finest fighting force in the world by the German publication Statista in October 2022. Proud of the Indian Army. Jai Hind🇮🇳 #IndianArmy… pic.twitter.com/xuCPTcHqfh — Lt Col JS Sodhi (Retd) (@JassiSodhi24) June 29, 2024

"Salute and respect to the physical fitness of Major General Prasanna Joshi of the Indian Army. No wonder the Indian Army has been rated as the finest fighting force in the world by the German publication Statista in October 2022. Proud of the Indian Army. Jai Hind," reads the caption of the clip.

The post was shared on June 29 and has amassed over 1.4 lakh views and four thousand likes.

Air Force veteran Vinod Kumar said, "One more reason why Indian army is rated among the world top fighting formations !!! Major General Prasanna Joshi. I am ashamed and headed for the gym now ..:)"

"And after doing 25 pushups like walking in the park, he still has his uniform Shirt tucked in properly," commented a user.

"25 pull-ups is commendable for a Major General. He might have a regular passion for fitness," wrote another person.

A third person said, "Absolutely beautiful. That's what real fitness looks like. Kudos to the real heroes."

"The professionalism of @adgpi Indian Army is exemplary," wrote a fourth person.

A user remarked, "Dream for fitness Influencers and Gym Freaks at his age !"