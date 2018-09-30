Army Major Accused Of Rape By Domestic Help In Delhi Cantonment

FIR against Army Major for allegedly raping domestic help

The Delhi Police has filed a First Information Report on Sunday against an Army Major for allegedly raping his domestic help. The woman in her statement to the police said, Major Gaurav on July 12, raped her while she was cleaning his quarters at about 10 pm. The woman has also accused him and another relative of killing her husband.

The woman, who has a two-year-old son, told the police that Major Gaurav had sent her husband to run an errand that night. When he left, the Major told her to go inside his room but she opposed. He slapped her and dragged her into the room, the woman said in her statement.

When the husband came back, he saw the Major assaulting his wife and the two had a quarrel as per the FIR. Major Gaurav allegedly threatened him and later killed him, and told the police that the man had committed suicide, the woman said in the FIR.



The woman was living in the servant's quarter at Major Gaurav's house in Delhi Cantonment with her husband and son for the last three months. While she cooked and cleaned for him, her husband used to water plants and do other odd jobs.

After the incident she moved out with her son to a relative's place. Her belongings are still lying at the servant's quarter in Delhi Cantonment, she told the police. "As I am poor and my husband is no more, there is no one to help me," she said in her FIR.