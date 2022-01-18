Arms Supplier Arrested After Gun Battle With Police In Delhi

The accused has been identified as Shakil alias Sherni, a resident of Jahangir Puri (Representational)

After a brief exchange of fire, the Delhi Police has arrested 36-year-old notorious arms supplier of the Kapil Sangwan gang with a huge cache of arms in Sector-35 Rohini area of the national capital on Monday night.

The accused has been identified as Shakil alias Sherni, a resident of Jahangir Puri.

According to DCP Outer North Brijendra Yadav, the accused was found carrying a backpack containing 13 sophisticated pistols and 38 live cartridges separately.

Acting on the secret information, a trap was laid near UER-II in Sector-35 Rohini Delhi wherein the accused was intercepted while he was seen coming from the side of Sector 29 Rohini on a motorcycle.

"A secret information was developed by Ct Pradeep regarding movement of one desperate and notorious Arms Supplier of Kapil Sangwan @ Nandu and Jyoti Baba gang and Sisodia Gang namely Shakil alias Sherni. On the basis of secret information a trap was laid near UER-II in Sector-35 Rohini Delhi wherein the accused was intercepted while he was seen coming from the side of Sector 29 Rohini on a motorcycle," the police said,

On noticing the police, the accused opened fire and fired five rounds, in order to restrain the activity of accused and to stop him from fleeing from the spot police party also fired seven rounds.

The accused is previously involved in 17 other cases and is currently supplying arms to Nandu and Sisodia Gang.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)