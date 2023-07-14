Anurag Thakur's 'Sheesh Mehal' Dig At Arvind Kejriwal Over Delhi Floods

"When will he understand that he has his responsibilities?" said Anurag Thakur. (File)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that some people who are staying in 'Sheesh Mehal' (referring to Arvind Kejriwal's official residence) are blaming others for the flood situation in Delhi.

Anurag Thakur said that Arvind Kejriwal had promised to develop Delhi on the lines of Paris but now is running away from his responsibility.

While speaking to ANI, Anurag Thakur said," Some people are staying in 'Sheesh Mehal' and are blaming others for the situation in Delhi. They are running away from their responsibility. Arvind Kejriwal blames others for pollution, liquor scam. When will he understand that he has his responsibilities? Those who wanted to make Delhi into Paris are running away now."

Earlier Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the increased water level in the Yamuna River, seeking his intervention in the release of limited water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana.

Arvind Kejriwal said that the G20 summit is to be held in Delhi so if a flood happens in Delhi due to increased water level, it won't send a good message to the world.

In his letter, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The level of Yamuna in Delhi reached 207.55 meters on Wednesday at 1 PM. It is well above the danger mark (205.33 m). Before this, the maximum level of Yamuna had been reached in 1978, which was 207.49 metres. At that time there was a flood in Delhi and the situation became very serious. At the level of 207.55 meters now Yamuna can flood anytime."

The Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark, with the water level reaching 208.46 metres on Thursday morning, officials informed.

Further, according to officials, the water level of the Yamuna, on the Old Railway Bridge, was recorded at 208.46 meters at 7 am on Thursday.

The MCD said there is a possibility of water entering the Nigam Bodh Ghat, which could hamper cremation activities, adding that people are advised not to venture to the open-air cremation ground and use some other ground instead.

Looking at the current situation the Delhi Government announced that all Delhi schools and colleges will remain closed till Sunday and government offices, except those providing essential services, will resort to working from home.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)