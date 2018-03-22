Anna Hazare's Public Meeting Tomorrow; Traffic To Be Affected Anna Hazare will initially go to Rajghat with the participants. Later, they will march to Shaheedi Park and from there to Ram Lila Maidan.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to commuters as Anna Hazare organised a public meeting New Delhi: Traffic will be affected near Ram Lila Maidan tomorrow as social activist Anna Hazare will be organising a public meeting at the venue.



The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning to commuters asking them avoid taking routes towards Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Delhi Gate, Darya Ganj, New Delhi Railway Station, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, ITO, Rajghat, Minto Road, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg, etc.



Mr Hazare will initially go to Rajghat with the participants. Later, they will march to Shaheedi Park and from there to Ram Lila Maidan.



No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Delhi Gate and Rajghat to JLN Marg, Kamla Market roundabout and Hamdard, Paharganj Chowk and Y Point Sheela Cinema to Ajmeri Gate, DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market, the advisory said.



Other stretches where commercial vehicles will not be allowed are Shradhanand Marg (Lahori Gate towards Ajmeri Gate), Barakhamba Tolstoy Marg towards Guru Nanak Chowk, Sheela Cinema Y' Point and Lahori Gate, it added.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Traffic will be affected near Ram Lila Maidan tomorrow as social activist Anna Hazare will be organising a public meeting at the venue.The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning to commuters asking them avoid taking routes towards Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Delhi Gate, Darya Ganj, New Delhi Railway Station, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, ITO, Rajghat, Minto Road, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg, etc.Mr Hazare will initially go to Rajghat with the participants. Later, they will march to Shaheedi Park and from there to Ram Lila Maidan.No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Delhi Gate and Rajghat to JLN Marg, Kamla Market roundabout and Hamdard, Paharganj Chowk and Y Point Sheela Cinema to Ajmeri Gate, DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market, the advisory said. Other stretches where commercial vehicles will not be allowed are Shradhanand Marg (Lahori Gate towards Ajmeri Gate), Barakhamba Tolstoy Marg towards Guru Nanak Chowk, Sheela Cinema Y' Point and Lahori Gate, it added.