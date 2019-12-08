'Real Hero': Minister Showers Praise On Delhi Fireman Who Saved 11 People

Satyendra Jain with fireman Rajesh Shukla in LNJP Hospital.

The number of dead in the fire at the factory in Delhi could have been much higher had Rajesh Shukla, a firefighter, waited for backup before entering the building.

Mr Shukla, who was one of the first firemen to enter the building in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi, saved 11 people from the fire that engulfed the bag and paper factory this morning. Mr Shukla was injured during the rescue operation. Several firefighters were seen carrying several unconscious labourers on their backs.

The official's bravery was praised by Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain, who met him in LNJP Hospital, where the firefighter is being treated.

"Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero," Mr Jain tweeted, sharing a photo with Mr Shukla.

Forty-three people were killed in the fire that started around 5:22 am. Most of the people who died were labourers who were sleeping at the factory. Officials suspect a short circuit led to the fire.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those killed in the fire and additional aid of Rs 1 lakh to the injured. The government has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and sought a report within seven days.

The Delhi Police have filed a case against the two owners of the factory. The case will be probed by the Crime Branch.