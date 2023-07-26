Amit Shah May Table Centre's Bill To Replace Delhi Ordinance Monday

The legislation aims to replace centre's ordinance to control Delhi bureaucrats

A Bill empowering the centre to control postings of Delhi bureaucrats is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha Monday, according to sources. The legislation, which aims to replace the ordinance that has sparked a massive face-off between the Arvind Kejriwal government and the centre, will be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the sources said.

While the legislation is expected to smoothly sail through Lok Sabha, it will face a challenge in Rajya Sabha, where it lacks majority.

The cabinet yesterday cleared the Bill to be tabled in Parliament.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is being backed by most Opposition parties, which have teamed up under the united front INDIA, on the Delhi ordinance issue.

As per rules, an ordinance is brought by government when Parliament is not in session, but it must be cleared by the legislature within six months after a session begins.

The Supreme Court had in May passed a verdict in favour of the Delhi government, saying it will have control all services in the national capital, except those relating to public order, land and police.

The centre has now sought a review of the verdict. The Arvind Kejriwal government, on its part, has moved Supreme Court against the ordinance the centre brought soon after the big court ruling.

Last week, the Supreme Court said a five-judge constitution bench will examine whether Parliament can "abrogate the constitutional principles of governance" for the Delhi government by making a law to take away its control over services.

"We accordingly refer the following questions to a constitution bench: (i) What are the contours of the power of Parliament to enact a law under Article 239-AA(7); and (ii) Whether Parliament in the exercise of its power under Article 239-AA(7) can abrogate the constitutional principles of governance for the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD)," said the order passed by a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra.