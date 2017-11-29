American Woman Held With Rs 10 Crore Drugs In Delhi

A 32-year-old American woman has been arrested from a central Delhi hotel in New Delhi for allegedly trying smuggling cocaine worth Rs 10 crore, officials said today.S Caprio Policarpio was apprehended by a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a hotel in Paharganj on November 27 and the drug was allegedly found concealed in her bag in 28 thread rolls that she brought along from Sao Paulo in Brazil via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, they said.The woman, the US national, has been arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), the officials said.She was supposed to hand over the consignment to a contact in the national capital which is being investigated, they said."Most of the foreign carriers nabbed here are found to be usually from South American or African countries but this is the first time that an American national has been arrested by the agency," a senior official said.